Telangana Government glare on gutka, pan masala

Hyderabad: After conducting a series of raids at popular hotels, restaurants, and warehouses, the Telangana State Food Safety Commissioner has issued a notification prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of gutka and pan masala, which contain tobacco and nicotine.

According to the notification, in exercise of powers conferred under clause (a) of Subsection (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulation 2011, and in interest of public health, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana State, hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of gutka or pan masala, which contains tobacco and nicotine as an ingredient and is packed in sachets, pouches, packages, or containers, or by whatever name it is called, in the entire State for one year, with effect from May 24, 2024.

Gutka and pan masala with tobacco and nicotine are dangerous smokeless products that pose serious health risks. Their use is linked to oral cancer, oral submucous fibrosis, and other health problems. Fifty-five per cent cancers in Varanasi were related to tobacco use.

Smokeless tobacco use exceeds smoked tobacco use in India, with 21.4 per cent (199.4 million) of adults using it compared to 10.7 per cent (99.5 million) using smoked tobacco. Quit rates are low, as a study by Lancet stated in its findings.

Speaking on how gutka and pan masala bans help prevent oral cancer, Dr K Syed Akram, medical director, senior consultant, radiation oncologist, and cancer specialist, said, “I have seen the devastating impact of oral cancer on patients and their families.

The ban on gutka and pan masala is a significant step forward in the fight against oral cancer. These products contain harmful ingredients like tobacco and betel nuts, which are known to increase the risk of oral cancer by up to eight times and are a leading cause of death in the country.

By removing these carcinogenic products from the market, the government is reducing the exposure of citizens to these harmful substances, thereby preventing the development of oral cancer.

This move will lead to a significant reduction in oral cancer cases, saving countless lives and reducing the burden on the healthcare system. I urge citizens to support this initiative to make our city and State a healthier place.”