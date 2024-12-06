Telangana Government Increases DA and Allowances for Home Guards

Live
Highlights
The Telangana government has announced significant benefits for home guards, including an increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and weekly parade allowance.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced significant benefits for home guards, including an increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and weekly parade allowance. The DA has been raised from ₹921 to ₹1,000, while the weekly parade allowance has doubled from ₹100 to ₹200.
In a compassionate gesture, the government has also declared an exgratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of home guards who lose their lives while on duty.
These revised benefits will come into effect from January next year, bringing relief and financial support to the home guards and their families. This decision reflects the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its personnel.
