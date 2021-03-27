Telangana Government issues new Covid-19 guidelines

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing corona virus cases in Telangana, the State government has issued orders to enforce wearing of masks. The orders were issued under Covid-19 Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In the order, the government informed that wearing of mask at all public, work places and public transport has made compulsory across the State. It has made clear in the order that any kind of irregularity would be punished under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

All the Collectors, District Magistrates, Commissioners, Superintendents of Police across the State have been instructed to implement the rules in strict manner. Congregations on upcoming events like Shab e Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Ramzan would not allowed till April 30, as these congregations poses threat of rapid transmission of Covid-9, according to the orders.

No gatherings, rallies, processions, celebrations and congregation would be allowed at public places, parks, gardens and at religious places during this period similarly.