Telangana Government Launches 'Telangana Darshini' Program for Government School Students

Hyderabad: An initiative aimed at enhancing educational experiences for government school students, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has launched the Telangana Darshini program. Under this scheme, students will have the opportunity to visit historical and tourist sites across the state for free. The government has already issued official orders regarding this initiative, which is expected to provide a new learning experience beyond the classroom.



The Telangana Darshini program was introduced with the belief that students gain more knowledge by directly observing and experiencing historical and cultural landmarks, rather than just learning about them in textbooks. This initiative is aimed at offering students a deeper understanding of Telangana's heritage, culture, and history.

During the launch event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the Telangana Darshini poster alongside Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. The program will be available to students from Class 2 up to degree level, with students divided into categories based on their grade levels. The government has allocated ₹12.10 crores to cover transportation and other costs for the initiative.

In the first phase of the program, the government aims to take 1 lakh students on educational tours to key tourist destinations across Telangana. Committees with nodal officers will be formed to coordinate with relevant departments to ensure the smooth execution of the program. Detailed guidelines and procedures for Telangana Darshini have been outlined in the government order.

This initiative not only provides students with an enriching learning experience but also fosters a deeper connection with the cultural and historical roots of Telangana.