Telangana government okays staff to shift to Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The State government has given a green signal to the Andhra-born officials working with it to leave to their native State. Those who received consent letters from the AP government will be relieved immediately.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders on Monday permitting the employees to apply for shift to AP permanently. The employees have been asked to apply to the head of their departments for transfer before October 15.

The heads will recommend all such applications to the government where no disciplinary action or vigilance matters are pending against the employee.

The secretary concerned will issue a no-objection certificate to the AP government on the basis of the recommendation of the HODs. On receipt of the acceptance from the AP government, the employee will be relieved, duly making an entry in the service register.

The order clarified that, once relieved, the transfer will be permanent. The employees' cases shall not be taken up under any circumstances.

The transferred employees will also be not entitle for any TA and DA from the TS government. Officials said that nearly 1,000 AP-born employees are waiting for relieving orders from the government.