Telangana government ordered to constitute Child Welfare Committees in all districts

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday expressed its deep concern over the undue delay in issuing notification for constituting and making fully functional the Child Welfare Committees in all the 33 districts of the State.



Chief Justice Hima Kohli sought to know why the State government was not doing the needful in this issue and why it was exhibiting such a laxity in implementing orders of the court.

Further, the bench opined that the government should ponder that they were dealing with the girl children of the State, who were the most susceptible section of the society and who does not have voice against the perpetrators, who force them into the vicious prostitution rackets.

The court gave two weeks' time to the government to establish the Child Welfare Committees in all the districts by appointing members to such committees and report compliance within two weeks.

The bench further went through a report filed by the DGP Telangana and observed that unless the highest level of the officer of the Police Department monitored this issue, justice could not reach the missing children.

The CJ bench on the occasion also made the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, Government of India as a co-respondent and issued notice to it.

The division bench was dealing with a batch of eight PILs and one writ petition, in which the petitioners espoused the cause for protection and rehabilitation of minor children who went missing between 2015-2018, and further they ended up in the vicious circle of prostitution. Further, the police have closed these cases for not getting proper information and leads in the cases.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli, during the course of adjudication, directed the Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad to get the material in a writ petition civil dealt by the Delhi High Court, which was on similar lines, wherein the Delhi High court had issued a series of directions about the facial recognition of the missing children, which helps missing children reunite with their parents and further stated that those orders would be incorporated in this batch of petitions.