Telangana government plans to open cattle hostels in all villages to ramp up milk production

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to open cattle hostels in all villages to increase milk production and provide alternate and regular sources of income to farmers, disclosed State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday.

He participated in the inauguration of Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCU) in Sundaragiri in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district, Indranagar of Elkathurthy mandal and Anthakkapet village of Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district. He inaugurated the departmental dairy parlour at Anthakkapet.

Addressing milk producers, Kumar said the State government was planning to open cattle hostels as part of launching white revolution to increase milk production to meet growing demand in Telangana. Like the sheep distribution scheme, which had increased sheep production in the State, the government would open cattle hostels to increase milk production, he stated.

Pointing out that the Karimnagar Dairy was opening BMCUs as part of a plan to increase milk production for its new mega dairy project coming up at Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal with a capacity of three lakh litres, he said Anthakkapet BMCU was the 30th one in the erstwhile Karimnagar district and adjoining Siddipet, Kamareddy and Mancherial districts.

Clarifying that the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Ltd was not a private dairy, and that it was owned by farmers in the cooperative sector, he said the Karimnagar Dairy emerged successful and was no.1 in the State. He said the Karimnagar Dairy, which entered the Hyderabad market, was doing roaring business by providing fresh milk to customers, unlike other private dairies, which serve stale five-day-old milk, by transporting from other districts. Appealing to farmers to take up dairy units, he advised them to consume milk for a healthy living.