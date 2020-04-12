Telangana government promotes students of class I-IX to next level sans exams

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced that all the school-going students of first to 9th standard are being promoted to next level without appearing in exams due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus in the State.



Addressing the media at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister said that the possibility of the conduct of exams for first to ninth class students is ruled out and a decision on the conduct of 10th exams will be taken soon.

To a question, KCR also ruled out opening of wine shops until the completion of the lockdown period till April-end.

He warned of stringent action against the traders who were caught selling adulterated food. The private hospitals will not be allowed to provide treatment to coronavirus patients as the government is well equipped. The CM said that all the damaged crops in the recent unseasonal rains will be procured and provide MSP to the affected farmers.