Telangana Government provides all kinds of incentives to Golla Kurma community, says Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Yadadri- Bhongir: Dairy and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said that the government has been providing all kinds of cooperation and incentives to dairy, fisheries and Golla Kurma community for the development of the rural economy.



The Minister participated in release of fish seedlings into the Teenam pond, calf rally, distribution of Kisan credit cards to dairy farmers, livestock health camp, and distribution of minerals to the calf in Bhongir. A calf show, super NAIP fodder and artificial insemination campaign were organized and checques were distributed to Gopala Mitras on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Talasani directed the officials concerned to release fishlings in ponds, as water bodies are filled with rainwater.

Apart from agriculture, fisheries and dairies have been fully developed, he added. The State government has provided Rs 900 crore worth vehicles and tools to fishermen by the Fisheries department. The first phase of the sheep distribution programme has been completed and plans are afoot to launch the second phase, he informed. CM KCR has been providing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema benefits to every eligible farmer and added that the farmer who owns a small piece of land is also getting insurance. He said the state government came forward and bought the farm produce of two lakh crore in the state during the carona time to rescue the farmers .

Irrigation facility is being provided in various districts through Nettempadu, Kaleshwaram, Sitarama, Dindi and SLBC projects. He said steps would be taken to set up a food processing centre in the district to provide self-employment to the people of weaker sections. By using technology and irrigation facility Yadagirigutta became a tourist destination in the country, he added In this programme, District Collector Anita Ramachandran, Bhongir MLA P Shekhar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, Municipal Chairman Anjaneyulu and Deputy Director of fisheries department Lakshminarayana participated.