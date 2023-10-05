Telangana government provides cabs to support unemployed minorities

Rangareddy: The Telangana government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, continues to pursue a comprehensive agenda of welfare for all its citizens. This commitment to the well-being of every individual was highlighted by State Home Minister Mahmood Ali during the distribution programme of 120 cabs, organised by the Minority Welfare Department through the Driver Cum Owner scheme.

The distribution ceremony, held at Metro Classical Garden in Aramgarh, Rajendranagar constituency, witnessed the allocation of cabs to beneficiaries, aimed at providing financial support to educated but unemployed individuals from minority communities. Mahmood Ali emphasised that the Telangana government's primary goal is to promote the welfare of its people. He underscored the exemplary Hindu-Muslim unity in Telangana, championed by KCR, and the preservation of the Ganga-Jamuna Tahjeeb, which serves as a model for the entire country.

The Telangana government introduced numerous welfare schemes with the objective of fostering economic development across various sections of society. In line with this vision, the cabs distributed come with a subsidy of 5 lakh rupees, specifically designed to empower minority communities financially.