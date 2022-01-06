Telangana Government puts State on high Covid alert

Hyderabad: The number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Telangana. In the last three days, 4,485 cases have been registered of which about 70 per cent of them are the Omicron variant. So far there is no increase in hospitalisation. But that does not mean that one should lower the guard. Unfortunately, people are still not serious in following the Covid-19 norms, the health department said.

Minister for Health T Harish Rao appealed to all political parties not to hold any rallies or other such activities till the curve goes down. Omicron, he said, may not be fatal as experts say but one should remember that both the Delta and Omicron variants were prevalent and hence it is necessary to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour. Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said Telangana may see a peak of cases by the end of January. The coming four weeks are very critical as the cases may go up to four times.

Medical experts say that though the health department claims to have increased the surveillance at the Hyderabad International Airport in view of the Omicron variant being spread mostly detected among international passengers, the basic mistake was that it had categorised the passengers as from risk countries and non-risk countries. It should take all necessary measures to contain the spread by considering every visitor a risk potential. But we have seen that the government does not announce any restrictions till the situation threatens to get out of hand. At least some measures like 50 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres and restricted entry into malls is a must.

They also feel that the oft-repeated statements by political parties and even the government that they were organising programmes following Covid norms was proving to be a joke. No norms are followed even by people in high positions, including ministers, the experts say. They also recommended that in case of symptoms like cold, sore throat or severe body pains, people should isolate themselves at home and go in for home tests. These home rapid antigen testing kits were easily available, the Director Public Health said. But a reality check showed that there is a shortage of these kits in the market. Some consumers told The Hans India that they have been trying for the home kit for the past couple of days but could not get them.