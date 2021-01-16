Telangana Government ready to spend Rs 12k cr on sheep distribution: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Nalgonda: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's ambition was to strengthen the rural economy by providing all necessary assistance to caste-based occupations. Along with Council chairman Gutha Sukendar Reddy and Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, Talasani inaugurated the distribution of sheep units at a programme held at Mosambi market in Nalgonda town on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said that Golla Kuruma community were very happy with the sheep distribution and those practicing the caste-based occupations were living a dignified life. He said the Chief Minister had decided to distribute sheep to 7.31 lakh people of Kuruma community on subsidy and programme was started with an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore. In the first Phase, 3,66,373 units of sheep were distributed at a cost of Rs 4,579.66 crore.

He said following the directions of the CM, the sheep would be distributed to 28,335 Golla Kurumas who did not pay demand drafts in the first phase. Informing that the government would spend a total of Rs 12,000 crore to distribute sheep to all beneficiaries, he said 37 lakh crore lambs were born after the government distributed the sheep whose worth was Rs 6,169 crore.

Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy stated that no State government in the country was taking development and welfare programmes like Telangana. Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that the sheep distribution has strengthened the rural economy with increase in meat production. Earlier, the distribution of sheep stopped due to corona and it was resumed on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingayya Yadav, Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLAs Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Nalabothu Baskar Rao, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Ravinder Nayak, Chirumarthi Lingaiah and Gadhari Kishore and others attended the programme.