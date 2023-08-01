Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
Highlights
It has announced that Paper-1 and Paper-2 exams will be held on September 15. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday
Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has released the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) notification. It has announced that Paper-1 and Paper-2 exams will be held on September 15. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday. It is mentioned in the notification that there is an opportunity to apply till August 16. Apply at https://tstet.cgg.gov.in website. The fee for each exam is Rs 400.
D.eD and B.eD candidates have been given an opportunity to write Paper-1 examination. Those who have done B.eD can write two papers. This time 2 lakh to two and a half lakh people are likely to appear for the TET exam. It is informed that the results are likely to be released on September 27.
