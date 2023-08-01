Telangana Government releases TET notification

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has released the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) notification. It has announced that Paper-1 and Paper-2 exams will be held on September 15. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday. It is mentioned in the notification that there is an opportunity to apply till August 16. Apply at https://tstet.cgg.gov.in website. The fee for each exam is Rs 400.

D.eD and B.eD candidates have been given an opportunity to write Paper-1 examination. Those who have done B.eD can write two papers. This time 2 lakh to two and a half lakh people are likely to appear for the TET exam. It is informed that the results are likely to be released on September 27.