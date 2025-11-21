Telangana Government Reshuffles IPS Officers

In a significant reshuffle, the Telangana government has announced a series of transfers and postings of IPS officers to bolster the state's law enforcement framework. The changes reflect a strategic approach to enhance police administration and address ongoing operational requirements.

1. Sri Devendra Singh Chauhan, IPS (1997) - Previously Additional Director General of Police, Multizone-II, Telangana, Hyderabad, he is now assigned as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) in the Office of the Director General of Police, Telangana, Hyderabad. He will also hold full additional charge of the Multizone-II post until further notice.

2. Ms. J. Parimala Hana Nutan Jacob, IPS (2009) - Formerly Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) in Hyderabad City and in charge of the TGCCC, is now appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID, Hyderabad.

3. Dr. Chetana Mylabathula, IPS (2013) - Transferred from Superintendent of Police at the Women Safety Wing to Deputy Director at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy, Hyderabad.

4. Sri K. Narayana Reddy, IPS (2013) - Transitioning from Superintendent of Police in Vikarabad to Deputy Commissioner of Police for Maheshwaram Zone, Rachakonda, in the current vacancy.

5. Smt. P.V. Padmaja, IPS (2013) - Shifting from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, Rachakonda to Superintendent of Police (Administration), Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, also in the existing vacancy.

6. Dr. Patil Sangramsingh Ganapatrao, IPS (2015) - Moving from Superintendent of Police in the CID, Hyderabad, to Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool District, succeeding Sri Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, IPS (2018).

7. Sri Khare Kiran Prabhakar, IPS (2017) - From Superintendent of Police, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, he will now serve as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad City, taking over from Ms. Sneha Mehra, IPS (2018), who has also been transferred.

8. Sri Chennuri Rupesh, IPS (2017) - Transferring from Superintendent of Police, TG Anti-Narcotics Bureau to Deputy Commissioner of Police, SM&IT, Hyderabad.

9. Dr. Shabarish P, IPS (2017) - From Superintendent of Police, Mulugu to Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad, succeeding Sri Kekan Sudhari Ramnath, IPS (2018).

10. Ms. Nitika Pant, IPS (2017) - Shifting from Commandant, 2nd Battalion, Telangana Special Police to Superintendent of Police, Komurambheem Asifabad, taking over from Sri Patil Kantilal Subhash, IPS (2020).

11. Sri R. Giridhar, IPS (2017) - Moving from Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy District to Superintendent of Police, TG Anti-Narcotics Bureau, succeeding Sri Chennuri Rupesh, IPS (2017).

12. Ms. Sneha Mehra, IPS (2018) - Transitioning from Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad City to Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad.

13. Sri Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, IPS (2018) - He has been assigned as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad City.

14. Sri Kekan Sudhir Ramnath, IPS (2018) - Now appointed as Superintendent of Police, Mulugu.

15. Sri Sirisetti Sankeerth, IPS (2020) - From ADC to Governor to Superintendent of Police, Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

16. Sri Patil Kantilal Subhash, IPS (2020) - Appointed as ADC to Governor.

17. Sri B. Ram Reddy, IPS (2020) - Transitioning from Superintendent of Police, CID to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Peddapally, Ramagundam.

18. Sri Ch. Sridhar, IPS (2020) - Moving from Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, Telangana to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, Rachakonda.

19. Sri Avinash Kumar, IPS (2021) - Transitioning from SDPO, Bhainsa, Nirmal to Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), B. Kothagudem.

20. Ms. Kajal, IPS (2021) - Moving from SDPO, Untoor, Adilabad to Additional SP/ASP, Grade-I, Utnoor.

21. Sri Kankanala Rahul Reddy, IPS (2021) - Now appointed as Additional SP/ASP, Grade-I, Bhongir from SDPO, Bhongir.

22. Ms. Sheshadrini Reddy Suruconti, IPS (2021) - Transitioning from SDPO, Vemulawada to Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration), Jagital.

23. Sri Shviam Upadhyaya, IPS (2021) - Shifted from SDPO, Eturunagaram to Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) at Mulugu Headquarters.

24. Sri Rajesh Meena, IPS (2022) - Now appointed as SDPO, Bhainsa in the rank of Additional SP.

25. Ms. P. Mounika, IPS (2022) - Transferring from ASP, Devarakonda to Additional SP/ASP, Grade-I (Administration), in Adilabad.

26. Sri Manan Bhat, IPS (2023) - From ASP, Greyhounds to ASP/SDPO, Eturunagaram.

27. Sri Pathipaka Saikiran, IPS (2023) - Transferring from ASP, Greyhounds to ASP, Nirmal.

28. Sri Ruthiwk Sai Kotte, IPS (2023) - Moving from ASP, Greyhounds to ASP, Vemulawada.

29. Ms. Yadav Vasundhara Faurebi, IPS (2023) - Transitioning from ASP, Greyhounds to ACP, Sathupally (Kalluru), Khammam.

30. Sri S. Sreenivas, IPS - Waiting for posting and now appointed as Superintendent of Police, TG TRANSCO.

31. Ms. D. Sunitha, IPS - Also waiting for posting, now appointed as Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy.

32. Sri K. Gunasekhar, IPS - Appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Rachakonda.

These appointments are expected to strengthen the efficiency of the police force in Telangana, ensuring a proactive approach to law enforcement and community safety.