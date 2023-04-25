Telangana: Government school students to get new uniforms

Hyderabad: From the next academic year, government school students will get new uniforms with new designs and patterns. According to the School Education department, from the new academic year government school students will get a sporting trendy look. Around 27,391 students pursuing academics in the government and local body schools besides Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the State will be supplied with two pairs of uniforms for free. 1,26,96,313.30 metres of cloth procured from Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative society limited (TSCO). The department will stick to red and ash-coloured shirts and maroon coloured suiting with tweaks in design and pattern. As per the new design, the uniform of Class I – III girl students will be frock with a pocket on the right and belt rings stitched with the suiting cloth and red and ash-coloured checks printed with the suiting-colored straps on the sleeves.

The uniform for girl students of Classes IV and V comprises a skirt and a shirt with two pockets along with straps on it and shoulder and hand loops in the suiting colour. For Classes VI–XII, a Punjabi-style dress (red and ash-coloured checks printed) attached with a U-shaped waistcoat along with collar neck and straps in the suiting colour on the sleeves has been prescribed. Apart from shirting for boys of Classes I-XII with two pockets along with a strap on it, there will be shoulder loops. Boys of Classes I – VII have to don shorts, while pants have been prescribed for students of VIII-XII, said a senior officer, Education Department.