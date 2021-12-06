Telangana Government speeds up process for staff allocation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has accelerated the process for finalising district, zonal and multi-zonal level cadres and allocation of employees as per the Presidential Order-2018.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday held a meeting with TGO representatives and TNGO employees' unions on allocation of the local cadres to the newly-formed districts.

Somesh Kumar stated that all the employees would be given an option to give preference of cadres. He said that the state and district-level committees have been formed to complete the process smoothly.

TGO, TNGO and concerned district-level employee associations which are recognised by the government are also invited at the time of allocation. In the first instance, the entire process will be taken up in the districts where Model Code of Conduct is not in force. In the remaining districts, it will be taken up after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.