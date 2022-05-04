Telangana Government spending generously on agriculture: Niranjan Reddy

Khammam: The State government has been extending support to farmers by spending crores of rupees on the development of the agriculture sector, said Agricultural Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy here on Wednesday.

The Minister along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao and others participated in a number of development works in the district.

He laid foundation stone for the market construction works worth Rs 19.90 crore in Muddulapalli village under Khammam rural.

Addressing in various programmes, Minister Niranjan Reddy promised that he would strive to make Muddulapalli Market as the model market. He said, the NDA government led by the BJP is cheating the farmers in the country.

The Chief Minister KCR is always striving to make farmers kings in the State. He added that in the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao the State is getting first place in implementing welfare schemes for the farmers.

The model schemes of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and round the clock power supply are being provided only in Telangana, he added. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the farmers should compare the development of agricultural sector in united AP and the present Telangana State. He said the government spent more funds for the constructions of marketing yards, Rythuvedikalu and other facilities.

District Collector VP Gautham, Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, AMC chairman Laxmi prasanna, officers and public representatives were present on the occasion.