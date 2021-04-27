Telangana Government Submitted The Report on Coronavirus Situation in the state To The High Court

The state government has submitted a report to the high court on the corona situation in Telangana. The government has given details of Covid-19 tests being carried out in the state, measures being taken for controlling corona and other matters. Here are the highlights of the report submitted by the government to the High Court.

"A total of 23.55 lakh corona tests were conducted in the state from 1st to 25th of this month. Of these, 4.39 lakh were RTPCR and 19.16 lakh were rapid tests. We are taking steps to increase corona testing. From the 1st to the 25th of this month 341 people died with corona. The corona positive rate in the state is 3.5 per cent. Expert committee meetings on the corona are an online platform. We are taking steps to ensure that liquor stores and pubs in the state comply with the regulations for corona closure. Liquor stores are regularly inspected by authorities. The central government has allocated 430 tons of oxygen to the state. We carry oxygen from different places. Preeti Meena has been appointed as the Remodisiver Supervising Nodal Officer."

Well, High Court has also given instructions to the TIIMS hospital. A petition has been filed in the High Court against the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital in Gatchibauli. A man has approached the High Court alleging negligence on the part of TIMS Hospital staff or management in disclosing patient details. The petition was filed by Kishore, a relative of the victims. The petition was heard in the High Court on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, two of their relatives, Nagraj and Narsamrao, were admitted to Tims Hospital on the 17th of this month for treatment due to corona infection. But the hospital management so far not given any information to the family members about the health condition of the two of them and has not yet reported the condition of the patients to the relatives, the petition said. According to the petition, the relatives are in a state of panic.

The High Court bench hearing the petition directed the administrators of TIMS Hospital to immediately inform their relatives of their health status and treatment details. The High Court also issued notices to TIMS Hospital, health officials and the government.