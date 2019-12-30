Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today

Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Highlights

As the present state chief secretary, SK Joshi is getting retired tomorrow, the Telangana government will announce the new chief secretary of the...

As the present state chief secretary, SK Joshi is getting retired tomorrow, the Telangana government will announce the new chief secretary of the state today.

The Chief Minister who is currently touring in Karimnagar will return Hyderabad on Monday night after which he will announce the name. Orders pertaining to the appointment of a new chief secretary will be issued tomorrow.

It could be a toss-up between senior Ajay Mishra and Somesh Kumar. When it comes to seniority, Ajay Mishra is top on the list. However, he will be going to be retired in July next year.

Here the next comes, Somesh Kumar whose service is till December 2023. Somesh Kumar will be continued as chief secretary till the next elections if he is appointed. However, the chief minister will put an end to the suspense today.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships30 Dec 2019 5:00 AM GMT

Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships

Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state...
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy


Top