Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today

As the present state chief secretary, SK Joshi is getting retired tomorrow, the Telangana government will announce the new chief secretary of the state today.

The Chief Minister who is currently touring in Karimnagar will return Hyderabad on Monday night after which he will announce the name. Orders pertaining to the appointment of a new chief secretary will be issued tomorrow.

It could be a toss-up between senior Ajay Mishra and Somesh Kumar. When it comes to seniority, Ajay Mishra is top on the list. However, he will be going to be retired in July next year.

Here the next comes, Somesh Kumar whose service is till December 2023. Somesh Kumar will be continued as chief secretary till the next elections if he is appointed. However, the chief minister will put an end to the suspense today.