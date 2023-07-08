Telangana Government to conduct TET exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government will conduct TET(Teachers Eligibility Test) exam soon as the Cabinet sub-committee on Education approved the conduct of the exam which has been long pending. The last TET was held in June, 2022.

The sub-committee which met under the chairpersonship of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday discussed the conduct of TET at the earliest and necessary instructions were issued to Education department officials.

They also discussed regarding recruiting teachers in government and local body schools through DSC notification.

Accordingly, it was decided to fill up vacant teacher posts after holding the TET and officials were instructed to furnish details on the teacher vacancies.

According to sources, the sub-committee wanted the School Education department to complete the Mana Ooru-Mana Badiphase I works at the earliest and commence the phase II phase in September.

As part of the programme in phase I, works were taken up in 9,123 government and local body schools, and in phase II works were likely to be executed in another 9,123 schools.