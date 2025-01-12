Telangana Government to Disburse Rythu Bharosa Assistance from January 26

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government has issued guidelines for the distribution of crop investment assistance to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. According to a government order (GO RT No. 18, dated January 10, 2025), the financial aid will be provided starting January 26, based on the extent of cultivable land registered on the Bhuharathi portal.

The assistance aims to support farmers in managing crop input costs and ensure financial stability in the agricultural sector. The GO specifies that eligible landowners will receive funds proportionate to the agricultural land they hold, as per the records in the Bhuharathi portal.

To make the process simpler and more accessible, the government has released the guidelines in Telugu, similar to the earlier Telugu GO for loan waiver schemes. This initiative ensures that farmers can easily understand the scheme and avail themselves of its benefits.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme is a key measure by the Revanth Reddy-led government to boost agricultural productivity and ease the burden on Telangana’s farming community. Farmers are encouraged to visit their local agricultural offices for more information about the scheme and its implementation.