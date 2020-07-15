Telangana government to give bank linkage loans for women

Ranga Reddy: Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday said that the State government will be providing loans to members of Women Self Employment Association.

The minister announced about it in a review meeting with Rangareddy district village development department. Sabitha instructed the officials that loans should be provided to middle class and poor families. Their target is to provide loan of Rs 63.97 crores through bank linkage. She said that those who pay back their loans their interest amount will be given back to them.

She instructed the officials to implement "CM Giri Vikas scheme" properly and this scheme should be useful to schedule tribe farmers. Rs 2.6 crore has been sanctioned for ST farmers in Ranga Reddy district.