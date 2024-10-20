  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Government to Make Comprehensive Announcement on Group-1 Candidates’ Demands Today

Telangana Government to Make Comprehensive Announcement on Group-1 Candidates’ Demands Today
x
Highlights

The state government is set to make a comprehensive announcement today regarding the demands of the Group-1 exam candidates

Hyderabad: The state government is set to make a comprehensive announcement today regarding the demands of the Group-1 exam candidates. Ministers recently held discussions to explore measures ensuring that the candidates are not adversely affected.

Key decisions are expected from the government addressing the concerns raised by candidates, which include issues like re-examinations, results declaration, and ensuring greater transparency in the recruitment process. The announcement is anticipated to offer solutions that aim to resolve these demands and provide clarity to the candidates.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick