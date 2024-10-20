Live
- Massive complex neck tumour weighing 523 gm successfully removed
- Air India to fly non-stop between Bengaluru and London Heathrow from Oct 27
- Arrangements in full swing for Drone Show
- Vangalapudi Anitha condoles death of a minor in kadapa, assures severe punishment to accused
- Confiscate passports of all involved in MUDA case: BJP
- ED raids premises of Vizag ex-MP
- 73-yr-old advocate donates blood 120 times
- Minister burnt MUDA files to shield Siddaramaiah: Shobha Karandlaje
- IND vs NZ: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win first Test; record first Test win in India in 36 years
- Indian-American Influence in US Elections and US-India Relations
Telangana Government to Make Comprehensive Announcement on Group-1 Candidates’ Demands Today
Hyderabad: The state government is set to make a comprehensive announcement today regarding the demands of the Group-1 exam candidates. Ministers recently held discussions to explore measures ensuring that the candidates are not adversely affected.
Key decisions are expected from the government addressing the concerns raised by candidates, which include issues like re-examinations, results declaration, and ensuring greater transparency in the recruitment process. The announcement is anticipated to offer solutions that aim to resolve these demands and provide clarity to the candidates.
