Telangana Government to Make Comprehensive Announcement on Group-1 Candidates’ Demands Today

Hyderabad: The state government is set to make a comprehensive announcement today regarding the demands of the Group-1 exam candidates. Ministers recently held discussions to explore measures ensuring that the candidates are not adversely affected.

Key decisions are expected from the government addressing the concerns raised by candidates, which include issues like re-examinations, results declaration, and ensuring greater transparency in the recruitment process. The announcement is anticipated to offer solutions that aim to resolve these demands and provide clarity to the candidates.