The Telangana government has decided to permit media to cover ongoing demolition of secretariat buildings. Roads and buildings minister Prashanth Reddy said that media will be shown the secretariat area today evening in the presence of the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar.

This comes after the high court directed the government to permit the media to the demolition site. The court also ordered the government to allow the media by taking necessary measures in the view of the occurrence of accidents while carrying out the demolition works.

The minister said that the media will be taken from BRK Bhavan to secretariat around 4 pm today.

Public interest litigation has been filed by VIL media private limited seeking permission for the media to cover the ongoing demolition of secretariat buildings.

The government barricaded the roads leading to the secretariat and restricted the entry of media from covering demolition activity. The government deployed around 2000 policemen at the surroundings of the secretariat to restrict public entry and also diverted the traffic. So far, the government completed 90 per cent of secretariat demolition.