Telangana government to provide Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for medical staff dying of coronavirus

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of medical staff dying of coronavirus. The decision was taken by the Health Minister Eatala Rajender and the compensation will be in addition to the Rs 50 lakh insurance provision offered by the Central government.

The health minister held a meeting with various doctors' associations at BRK Bhavan and explained the requests made to the Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao on behalf of the association presidents. The government has decided to accord complete treatment to the corona-infected doctors and other medical staff at NIMS.

A special COVID-19 ward has been created for doctors at NIMS. Besides, the government decided to provide ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the medical staff from the Chief Minister's relief fund. Meanwhile, the minister announced the medical staff infected with the virus will be considered as on-duty.

Telangana on Wednesday reported 2,892 coronavirus positive cases totalling the confirmed cases to 1,30,589. While the death toll touched to 846 including the 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, the active cases in the state are 32,341.