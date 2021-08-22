Telangana Government to ramp up sports infra says Minister V Srinivas Goud

Mahabubnagar: Sports, Youth Welfare, Culture and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the State government is giving highest priority for development of sports and tourism sector in the State.

He said the State government has decided to build new sports stadiums and establish sports training academy in each and every constituency across the State.

The Minister inspected the ongoing works in Mahabubnagar district stadium on Saturday and informed that the State government is planning to priorities sports and tourism. The State government has decided to set up sports academies in every district to improve sports infrastructure.

"With an aim to give priority to sports and tourism in the coming future, Chief Minister KCR directed the officials to take up construction works of stadiums every constituency. Accordingly "we have directed the concerned authorities to speed up the ongoing construction works.

The Minister also promised to improve the existing infrastructure at the district sports stadiums and also said that each district will have a sports academy which would meet the training and skilling aspects of athletes and sports persons.

"There are various skilled sports persons and athletes in Mahabubnagar district. However, due to lack of proper training facilities and infrastructure they are unable to compete at the national and international levels.

The Minister directed Tejas Nandlal Pawar, Additional Collector to ensure all the necessary works required by the sports persons are sanctioned and are taken up on priority and complete in time.

The Minister urged the public to cooperate with the road widening and road construction works in the narrow lanes and suggested that wider roads will not only beautify the district to attract tourists, but all the major junctions and internal roads will also be remodeled.

District Collector S Venkat Rao, Panchayat Raj Additional Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, Municipal Chairperson KC Narasihmulu, PR Executive Engineer Narender, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar and others were also present.