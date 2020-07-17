Telangana government to resume secretariat demolition works as HC issues green signal

In a big relief to the government, the Telangana High Court issued a green signal to the demolition of secretariat dismissing the petition filed against it. The court made it clear that no environment clearance is required to demolish the old buildings.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Justice RS Chauhan, Justice B Vijayasen further agreed to the advocate general's BS Prasad argument that the environment clearance is required for only construction of new buildings. The court also said that it is enough to follow the 'Construction and Demolition Waste Management rules 2016' as notified by the central government.

It also welcomed that cabinet's decision of constructing a new secretariat complex by demolishing the existing one. The court then directed the government to resume demolition works by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy against the demolition of the secretariat. The apex court clarified that the new secretariat is prerogative as there are several deficiencies in the existing one.