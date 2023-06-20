Telangana government to set up food process industries in districts soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has taken a decision to set up government owned Food Processing Units in the Districts soon with a cost of more than Rs 2000 crores.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Food Processing Industries which would convert paddy into various products like Rice, Edible Oil and many more. Telangana farmers, who already reached the number one position in the country in paddy production, will now be able to sell their products in the global market and earn more profits through the food processing industries, said KCR.

The CM held a meeting with the representatives of Japan’s “Satake Corporation,” a world-renowned Rice Mill company which processes rice, at the Secretariat on Monday. On this occasion, he also conducted a high-level review with Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Rythu Bandhu Samiti President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman Ravinder Singh, Commissioner Anil Kumar, CS Santhi Kumari and other officials.

As part of the policy to encourage food processing industries, the CM decided to establish and maintain rice mills under the supervision of State Civil Supplies Corporation. Following the demand for various types of products made from rice in the global market, the Corporation will also undertake the responsibility of expanding the market. The Civil Supplies Department will undertake massive task of converting the farmers into businessmen. Rice bran oil production mills will be established and linked them to rice mills.

KCR directed the civil supplies minister and officials to prepare specific plans in this regard. He directed to increase the number of officers and staff to take up more responsibilities in the Civil Supplies Corporation. The rice mills will.be equipped with the most modern and technological capacity to process 60 tonnes and 120 tonnes of rice per hour in each district.