Telangana Government trying to bring back past glory of tourist places: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Stating that the Covid pandemic had adversely affected the tourism sector in the State, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said the government was trying to bring back the past glory of tourist places.

He was inaugurating the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) organised at HICC for a grand revival of travel and tourism in the post-pandemic phase. The minister stated that because of the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Ramappa temple got recognition by the UNESCO and the Bhoodan Pochampally got recognition as the best tourism village. He said the sector was badly hit because of the pandemic. Now the government was taking up tourism promotion programmes at various places to attract foreign tourists.

The State has the biggest man made lift irrigation project in the world, Kaleshwaram, and biggest waterfalls. The sector provides employment to many, he added. An eminent networking platform for the central and south India, the TTF Hyderabad is staging a grand post-pandemic rebound of domestic and international travel, with over 150 participants from four countries and over 19 States and UTs.

Domestic travel is expected to reach record-breaking numbers, with 68 per cent of Indians expected to travel domestically in 2022, with the Central and Southern India markets playing a major role.

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are joining as partner States with big pavilions. Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Puducherry are feature States and would be showcasing their best in the TTF. Host States Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are offering their full support. Private sector participants from all over the country are joining the show. The show would be open for whole day on July 6. "We are extremely happy to be hosting TTF Hyderabad in the vibrant market of South India after a two-year hiatus. The number of exhibitors on the show floor and of hosted buyers as well as of visitors is a testimony to the grand rebound of travel and tourism in the post-pandemic phase," said Fairfest Media Ltd chairman Sanjiv Agarwal.