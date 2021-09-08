Telangana government turns U-turn, permits students for online classes

Telangana government has taken U-turn permitting the students to attend online classes a week after it urged the parents to send the children to school.



Since the school reopened for physical classes, some institutions have been closed after the teachers and students tested positive for coronavirus. The COVID-19 cases reported from schools in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu.

The school in Mulugu was shut down on Tuesday when four teachers and six students were tested positive.

The parents were also not ready to send their children to schools fearing of contracting the virus and opting online classes. Even as the education department also told the parents no penalty will be imposed in case a child does not attend school or offline classes.

Also, following the court's order, the authorities also released standard operating procedures i.e, all the headmasters are instructed to focus on preparing the students especially the slow learners. The teachers were also told to prepare for teaching in the classroom and the follow-up the students with their home work through online.