Telangana Government unveils glimpses of B-Hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has unveiled the glimpses of Biopharma Hub (B-hub), which is first-of-its-kind growth-phase centre and Biopharma Scale-up Manufacturing facility in the country. It will be operational in 15 months and will help consolidate Telangana's leadership position in biopharma space in future.

Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to share the photos of B-Hub. He said the project is envisioned to be an accelerator for biopharma innovation featuring next gen lab suites, encouraging both start-ups, mid-sized companies to interact and collaborate through collective spaces and lead innovations.

"B-Hub addresses various challenges faced by the biopharma companies and offers substantial benefits to the overall ecosystem," the minister said. With the objective of adding impetus to biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing in the country, the government was developing B-Hub, a biopharmaceutical scale-up manufacturing facility combined with next generation laboratory space in Genome Valley.

He said, "The world is moving towards the biopharmaceuticals. It is imperative for India to build on its capabilities in pharma and take the lead in this segment as well. Annual sales of biopharmaceuticals are now over $200 billion globally. The industry revenue continues to grow at a rather Steady 15 per cent annually. An increasing number and percentage of pharmaceuticals entering the market are biopharmaceuticals, with about 40 per cent of big pharma and overall pharmaceutical R&D/pipelines now involving in biopharmaceuticals, not drugs (chemical substances)".











