Telangana government will adopt all orphans: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has a plan to bring in a new legislation that would ensure all the orphans are considered as State children, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

The Minister visited several orphanages in Thorrur, Jangaon Palakurthi and Hanumakonda as part of Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence on Friday and distributed fruits, bread and clothes etc to the inmates, besides spending some time with them. He told them that the government will take care of them as their guardian.

Speaking at Thorrur, he said that it's time to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. "The Indian Independence Movement was a series of historic events with the ultimate aim of ending British rule in India through non-violence. The onus is on every one to sensitise the people about the freedom struggle. It showed KCR how to achieve separate Telangana," Errabelli said.

Mahbubabad district Collector K Shashanka heaped praise on Sneha Niwas, NGO, that has been working for the welfare of orphans since 2010. The NGO was not only providing better education to its 36 inmates but also ensured better facilities to them, he added.

Taking part in a programme organised by the Lions Club in commemoration of World Photography Day, Errabelli said, "A picture is worth a thousand words. Over the centuries, photography remained a means of livelihood for many people." He said that people are in the age of revolutionised photography. He felicitated several photographers on the occasion. Later, he tried his hand at photography.

Later, Errabelli along with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav visited Mallikamba Mano Vikasa Kendram in Hanumakonda and assured the inmates of possible help.