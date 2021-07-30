Telangana Government will ratchet up urban development infrastructure: KTR

Hyderabad: The experts in urban development have stressed on giving top priority to the future needs while finalising the town planning in the cities.

A meeting of the experts from the urban development wings of different states were held under the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) which was attended by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao here on Thursday. The expert opined that the needs of the citizens have changed compared to the past. They discussed taking up plans as per the fast growing urbanisation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said, "The government was going with commitment on urban development. It is not only working with short term goals but is also focusing on long term goals."

He further recalled how many basic infrastructure works were taken up keeping in mind the future needs in one of the biggest Municipal Corporations like Greater Hyderabad. The minister interacted with the municipal officials of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to study the inspirational systems followed in their states.

Stating that the cities were engines of states and the country and the process of planned development was continuous, Rama Rao said that the State government officials should also move forward keeping this in mind. Meanwhile, Rao asked officials to visit other states for the Municipal Acts and the best practices. "Have many such meetings in future and even I will attend all those meetings," he assured the organisers. The MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC and Water Board officials also attended the meeting.