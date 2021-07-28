Telangana Government will support women entrepreneurs: KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday asserted that the government will encourage women entrepreneurs to develop the IT sector.

KTR participated in a WE Hub graduation programme and gave away certificates to the students. He, along with IT department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula, launched three new programmes for girl students from schools and young women from colleges.

The Minister appreciated the students for coming up with their latent ideas and start-ups. "The government will surely support such brilliant ideas to become reality for society. Youth should be given opportunities to explore. We need to make collective efforts to push students to come up with unique ideas and become role model to the nation."

He said that the start-up companies are key for innovative ideas. "The T-Hub encourages youth and entrepreneurs to explore more opportunities. Try to showcase your mettle and ideas to roll down unique things you discover," he told the students.