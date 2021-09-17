Telangana governor, CM KCR extend wishes to PM Modi on his birthday
Highlights
Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended wishes to the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.
"Happy Birthday to visionary leader who made self reliant India: Reformative India: Resilient India: Resurgent India: Glorious India:Super strong leader who Made Mother India Proud Globally," she tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in a message to Narendra Modi stated, "On behalf of the government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday. May god bless Sri Narendra Modi Ji with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years.
