Telangana governor, CM KCR extend wishes to PM Modi on his birthday

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended wishes to the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.



"Happy Birthday to visionary leader who made self reliant India: Reformative India: Resilient India: Resurgent India: Glorious India:Super strong leader who Made Mother India Proud Globally," she tweeted.





Happy Birth Day to Visionary leader who made Self reliant India:Reformative India :Resilient India:Resurgent India:Glorious India :Super strong leader who Made Mother India Proud Globally pic.twitter.com/KYLgRq6KCw — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) September 16, 2021





Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in a message to Narendra Modi stated, "On behalf of the government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday. May god bless Sri Narendra Modi Ji with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years.





CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao conveyed birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi Ji on behalf of Telangana Government and its people. "May God bless Sri Narendra Modi Ji with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years", CM wished. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 17, 2021



