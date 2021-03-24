Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for marketing push to tribal products

Somajiguda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday emphasised on the need for the better marketing of tribal products so as to ensure their financial empowerment. She stated that there were many exclusive and exquisite products made by the tribal people, and they need to be marketed intensively by creating special markets to sell their products. "Better promotion and marketing of their products will help them get deserving profits and will contribute for their economic empowerment," she added.

The Governor, through video conference from Puducherry, where she is holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor, was reviewing the developments related to Telangana State with the Raj Bhavan officials, here. She also asked the officials to explore the further marketing opportunities for tribal products with the help of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, which is known as the TRIFED. "Creating sustainable livelihoods and exploring national and international markets are vital for the economic development of tribal people," she said.

The Governor reviewed the progress in the proposed nutritional intervention plan for the improvement of nutritional status of the tribal people in remote tribal habitations. The Raj Bhavan will soon initiate a baseline survey with the help of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to chalk out a detailed action plan for the effective nutritional intervention programme for the benefit of the tribal population in select areas of the State. It will take care of the individual-wise and habitation-wise nutritional needs of the targeted beneficiaries.

Referring to the injuries to many spectators due to the collapse of a gallery during the inaugural of the 47th National Junior Kabaddi championship at Suryapet on Monday night, Dr.TamilisaiSoundararajan expressed concern and asked the IRCS volunteers to extend all possible help to the injured. Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan and other senior officials apprised the Governor of the developments in the State during the video conference.