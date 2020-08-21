Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.



In a message, the Governor said, "I pray and wish that Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will clear all the hurdles in our path to unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our State and our nation."

She appealed to the people to adhere to the Covid-19 preventive measures, celebrate the festivities in a safe and healthy manner. She prayed for the blessings of Lord Ganesha in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic situation very soon.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also wished people prosperity, good health and a happy life on the occasion of the Vinayaka Chaturthi. He prayed to Lord Ganesha that very soon coronavirus pandemic would end and normal life would be restored for each and everyone in the country in general and State in particular.