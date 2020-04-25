Telangana governor extends Ramadan greetings to Muslims

Telangana governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan extended her greetings to the Muslims in the state pm the occasion of the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The holy month reflects service, philanthropy and mutual support that are very important to fight against coronavirus. She asked the people to celebrate Ramadan based on the directives issued by the Telangana government.

Ramadan celebrations will be low-key affair due to ongoing lockdown. Religious scholars urged the Muslims not to gather at mosques for prayers or Iftar in the view of the lockdown. They appealed to the community to offer all the prayers at homes.

Earlier, the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) has ordered the electricity department to make sure of uninterrupted power supply especially at the time of 'Sahar' and 'iftar'.