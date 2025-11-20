Telangana governor gives approval to investigate KTR in Formula e-Race case

Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Verma has granted permission for an investigation into former minister KTR in connection with alleged financial misappropriation linked to the Formula E race. This approval allows the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to move forward with registering charges against KTR.

Following the investigation, there is a likelihood that a charge sheet will be filed. The government's recent correspondence requesting the governor's consent for action against KTR highlighted his status as a public representative. The governor's decision has now led for the further legal proceedings.