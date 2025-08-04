Telangana Governor launches Dialysis premier league poster

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has officially unveiled the poster for the upcoming Dialysis Premier League (DPL) 2025. He praised the Umeed Charitable Trust and SAP Kidney Center for their efforts in promoting sports among dialysis patients.

The event, India’s largest sporting competition exclusively for dialysis patients, is scheduled for 15 August at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda. It aims to celebrate the spirit of freedom and resilience, demonstrating that life on dialysis can still be active and empowering.

Games will include Badminton, Basketball, Chess, Carrom Board, and a Quiz Competition for technicians, among others. Lucky draw winners will also be awarded free kidney transplant services.

At the unveiling, Dr Mohd Shoeb A Khan, Dr Mohd Niaz A Khan, Dr Mohd Aqib A Khan, and Mohd Hasan A Khan were present to reaffirm their commitment to patient empowerment. The Governor commended the initiative for its role in breaking down stigma and inspiring hope.

Participants who are interested can register by calling +91 9281443868.