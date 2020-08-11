Telangana Governor responds to shifting of Ammonium Nitrate to Hyderabad, directs officials to ensure safety

Ammonium nitrate controversy has shook world with the explosion witnessed at Lebonane in Beirut and the people across the world have became alert and checking the whereabouts of the chemical is stores and contemplating to take precautions to avoid any massive accidents due to the explosion of Ammonium Nitrate. In the same way, two important points have been identified in the country where the Ammonium Nitrate is stored such as Visakhapatnam and Chennai. Off late, 740 tonnes of chemical is stored in 37 containers from last five years extradited from Korea but with the Lebonane incident the people of Chennai were in panic and demanding to transport it from Chennai.

With which a key evolution has taken place. The chemical, which was hidden in warehouses near Chennai, was recently decided to move them to Hyderabad in phases with the intention of keeping them there for security reasons. In this backdrop, customs officials transported 180 tonnes of ammonium nitrate to Hyderabad in 10 container trucks while another 27 containers will carry 561 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in next week. Chennai Police, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization is overseeing security arrangements for the transfer of ammonium nitrate to Hyderabad. It is learnt that it will be handed over to a merchant from the city who bought the goods through an auction conducted by Customs.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said on Twitter that she was concerned about the safety of the people after learning of the matter on Sunday night. He explained that she had spoken to the concerned authorities to assess the situation and take appropriate action.

Yesterday late night heard about the shift of #AmmoniumNitrate to #Hyderabad .. concerned about the safety of people ..reached out concerned officials to asses and follow up the situation...#SafetyFirst — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) August 10, 2020



