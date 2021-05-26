Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lauds NRIs' role in Covid relief measures

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday lauded the efforts of Indian diaspora for their role in extending relief material to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

"Respecting their roots and with great love for the motherland, many organisations and individuals supporting Indians all over the world are extending great help to the needy back home," she said.

The Governor was handing over 300 oxygen concentrators, donated by the IT Serve Alliance, Dallas (US) to their representatives in Hyderabad at Raj Bhavan. The concentrators will be distributed to the needy IT Serve Alliance staff and their families working here.

She virtually interacted with the IT Serve Alliance national president Raghu Chittimalla and Dallas chapter president Viswa Kandi.

Dr. Tamilisai said that their timely response to provide a total of 500 oxygen concentrators and 20 ventilator beds to the people in India was truly appreciable and inspiring to many others. "It is time that we all rise to the occasion to help the suffering mankind and help it overcome the pandemic through our collective efforts".

Governor's secretary K Surendra Mohan, IT Serve Alliance, Hyderabad chapter representatives Ravi Teja, V Adinarayana Reddy, D Rama Krishna, K Adi Narayana Reddy were present.