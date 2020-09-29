Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to address GCOT virtual meet

Telangana: Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT) is conducting a virtual conference from October 1 to 3. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary,. Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women - India, Bhutan, Srilanka and Maldives, and others will take part in it. GCOT has been spearheaded by Vasanth Kumar Damasthapuram (known as 'Delhi Vasanth'), an Alumnus of Osmania University and MIT School of Government, Pune.

GCOT has instituted the "Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar" to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and is recognizing the outstanding initiatives of individuals and institutions globally, working on Gandhian perspective of agriculture, rural development and self-contained villages.

These awards will be presented annually from this year onwards for exceptional contributions made to the rural economy. The GCOT team comprises Chairman M Shyam Prasad Reddy, vice-chairmen Dr B Pratap Reddy, Dr. Satyender Ramnarasaiah Godalla, General Secretary P. Ram Reddy, treasurer Venkatesam Thanneru, joint secretary Suresh Benjamin, executive chairman Delhi Vasanth, members G Rameswara Rao, Kireeti Venkata Pasupuleti, CEO Sravan Madap and COO Raju VK.