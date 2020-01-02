Telangana Governor to hold public durbar at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: A special mechanism is being created at Raj Bhavan to receive representations from people and address their grievances soon.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who interacted with a large number of people in the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan who had come to greet her on the occasion of New Year, gave a patient hearing to the grievances they brought to her notice.

She said that she proposes to have an organised system to address the people's grievances regularly.

She said soon the Raj Bhavan would be made open for the disposal of public grievances. Extending her New Year wishes to people of Telangana, the Governor said the tribal communities have been invited to Raj Bhavan to discuss their plight.

Recently, she visited the tribal agency areas in the Bhupalpalli district and invited the locals to her official residence.

Sharing her happiness of completing 100 days as Telangana Governor, Tamilisai said a self-appraisal report on her performance has been submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind recently.

She extolled the Telangana State government for taking up slew of welfare schemes mainly the strengthening of irrigation, education and agriculture sector. The Governor also shared her acquaintance with the Telangana culture mainly during the conduct of Bathukamma celebrations and other Telangana festivals.