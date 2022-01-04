Telangana govt. can take decision on conduct of Numaish: HC

The state government can take a decision on the conduct of Numaish in the view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Telangana, said high court.

The court was dealing with the case of fire accident in Numaish 2019.

The exhibition society told the court it is not correct to halt the exhibition while there are no restrictions for theatres and malls. Meanwhile, the court questioned as to how can they conduct the exhibition when everyone is afraid of stepping out of their homes.

"However, the state government can only decide on the exhibition," the court observed.

The Telangana government told the court they have informed the exhibition society to take permission from GHMC and fire department. With the government's explanation, the court closed the hearing of Numaish fire accident.