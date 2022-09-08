Telangana govt. declares holiday to three districts tomorrow amid Ganesh idol immersions

The Telangana state government has declared a holiday for all government offices, schools and colleges in Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts as well as Hyderabad twin cities on Friday.

The government has given holiday to three districts on the occasion of Vinayaka idol immersion.

However, the government has declared the second Saturday on 12th of this month as a working day. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has issued orders to this effect.

Meanwhile, huge arrangements were made on Hyderabad Tank Bund for Ganesh immersion. It is learned that Balapur Ganesha will also be immersed in Hyderabad Tank Bund. For this, 8 cranes on the tank bund and 22 cranes around the tank bund have been set up ready. Apart from this, 9 more cranes were installed at NTR Marg, 3 cranes at People's Plaza.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has released the route map for Ganesh immersion. The routes from which the idols should be brought towards the tank bund have been clarified through this route map, which was released by Hyderabad police through Twitter.

In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 21 (1) (b) of Hyderabad City Police Act, I, C.V. Anand, I.P.S., Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad do hereby notify for the information of the general public that in order to relieve congestion https://t.co/n4cztpYOQ9 pic.twitter.com/TJU4sQ3GmJ — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) September 7, 2022



