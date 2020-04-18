Telangana govt. deposits Rs 1,500 in bank accounts, check here if it's credited

The Telangana government has provided one-time financial assistance to the white ration card holders by depositing Rs 1,500 into their accounts. As many as 74 lakh bank accounts have received Rs 1,500 as promised by the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Around Rs, 1,112 crores have been spent to credit the amount into the account of the beneficiaries. Many of them have already withdrawn the money from the accounts. However, some people raised doubts as to whether they are actually on the list of beneficiaries.

People can easily find out if they are on the list by just visiting the official website of the Telangana government. To know the status, enter the ration card number or Aadhaar card number or respective mobile number.

Here's the procedure to check if the amount is credited...