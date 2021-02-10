Telangana govt. extends date for application of new bars

The Prohibition and Excise department of Telangana issued a notification on Tuesday extending the application date to set up the new bars in the state. Interested persons can send the applications till February 16.

The excise officials said that the bars will be allocated through a draw of lots in municipalities on February 18 and in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on February 19.

The last date for inviting applications was supposed to end on February 8, however, the excise department received numerous applications on the last day and is expected to receive more applications if the date is extended. So far, 12,671 applications have been received for setting up to 159 new bars in the state including 55 in GHMC limits.

Around Rs 73.60 crore has been received by the government. The officials speculated that the government would get Rs 100 crore as the date of application has been extended.