Telangana govt. gives a miss to KRMB, GRMB meetings

Telangana government on Monday gave a miss to the coordination meetings of Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards. The meeting began at 11.30 am in Jalasauda in Hyderabad.



The government had already written letters to the boards for three times stating that it could not attend the meetings. However, the board take the letters into consideration and convened the meetings as usual.

The meeting was attended by Andhra Pradesh ENC Narayana Reddy and other irrigation officials and said that AP government welcomed the gazette notification. And from Telangana the ENC and other engineers were absent. Even as the board asked the government to send some key engineers to the meetings, no response has been received from the government.