Telangana Govt gives administrative nod for 8 new medical colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday gave administrative sanctions for setting up of eight new medical colleges in the State with a cost of Rs 1,479 crore.

These new medical colleges would be established in Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Jangam districts. Under the first phase after the formation of the State, the government started four new medical colleges at Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Siddipet. Apart from making superspecialty services available to people, medical education is being successfully taught in these colleges.

As a second release, the government set up eight more medical colleges at Mancherial, Ramagundam, Jagityal,Wanaparthi, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem and Sangareddy. According to the officials, admissions were going to start in this academic year. Necessary arrangements will be made for 100 MBBS seats in each college.

The construction of the college buildings has been handed over to the R&B department. TSMSIDC has been entrusted with the responsibility of upgrading hospital buildings, purchasing equipment and furniture. The hospital attached to the respective medical colleges has been transferred from the jurisdiction of Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to the jurisdiction of DME.

The medical colleges were sanctioned for districts like Rajanna Sircilla with 100 seats and Rs 166 crore. Similarly, for Vikarabad 100 seats with Rs 235 crore, for Khammam 100 seats with Rs 166 crore, for Kamareddy 100 seats with Rs 235 crore, for Karimnagar with 100 seats and Rs 150 crore, for Jayashankar Bhupalpally 100 seats with Rs 168 crore, for Komaram Bheem Asifabad 100 seats with Rs 169 crore and for Jangaon 100 seats with Rs 190 crore.